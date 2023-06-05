North Yorkshire Police said the A170 is closed in both directions in the village of Nawton, near Helmsley. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
A statement from the force said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision in the village of Nawton near Helmsley. A tractor has collided with a property.
“The A170 is currently closed in both directions in Nawton. If possible, motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number NYP 05062023-0321.