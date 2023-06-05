All Sections
A170 closed: Busy A-road closed after tractor crashes into building in Yorkshire village

A busy A-road in Yorkshire has been closed by police after a tractor crashed into a building.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST

North Yorkshire Police said the A170 is closed in both directions in the village of Nawton, near Helmsley. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A statement from the force said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision in the village of Nawton near Helmsley. A tractor has collided with a property.

“The A170 is currently closed in both directions in Nawton. If possible, motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

The A170 is closed in the village of Nawton near HelmsleyThe A170 is closed in the village of Nawton near Helmsley
The A170 is closed in the village of Nawton near Helmsley

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number NYP 05062023-0321.

