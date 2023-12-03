A170 crash: All emergency services on scene of major crash with closures expected for hours
The A170 between Thornton-le-Dale and Brompton-by-Sawdon in the Scarborough area is currently closed due to a serious crash near Snainton, police said.
The collision was reported at around 2.30pm and all three emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes, police said.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Anyone with information can report to 101 using “Incident 255 of 3 December”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.