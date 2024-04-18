A170 Pickering crash: Two drivers taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on busy Yorkshire road
The A170 between Thornton-le-Dale and Pickering in North Yorkshire was closed for most of yesterday (Apr 17) following the crash between a silver VW Passat travelling towards Pickering and a blue VW Up travelling towards Thornton-le-Dale.
The road was closed following the crash, which happened at about 7.30am, to allow emergency services to rescue the two injured drivers, and also to allow investigators to carry out their work. The road re-opened at around 5pm.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
A statement said: “Any witnesses with information that could assist the police investigation are asked to come forward. In particular, officers want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the VW Passat prior to the collision, or has any relevant dashcam footage.”
Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] and [email protected], quoting NYP-17042024-0067.
