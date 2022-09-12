A170 Sinnington crash: Motorcyclist confirmed dead after collision with car in 'queue of traffic' in North Yorkshire
A biker has died after a collision with a car in Ryedale on Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened at approximately 2.10pm on Sunday (11 September) on the A170 Cliff Road, Sinnington.
“A white Triumph motorcycle and a Kia Ceed car were involved. The vehicles were travelling in a queue of traffic when the collision occurred.
“Sadly the 80-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at scene.
Most Popular
“Police are appealing for witness who saw either vehicle prior to, and at the time of the collision.
“Officers are also asking anyone with dash camera footage that may have captured either vehicle and/ or the collision save the footage and get in touch.
“Please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Julie Brown.
“Please quote incident number 12220162881.”
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed at the scene on Sunday.