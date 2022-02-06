A170 Sutton Bank in the North York Moors shut due to 'multi-vehicle' collision

North Yorkshire Police advised drivers to avoid the A170 at Sutton Bank in the North York Moors National Park.

"Sutton Bank is currently closed due to a multi vehicle accident. Please use an alternative route for now. Emergency services are at the scene."

Roads policing officer Sergeant Paul Cording shared an image of a car on its roof on a bend where gradients reach 25 per cent, but confirmed that there had only been minor injuries.

One of the cars ended up on its roof

The aftermath was also caught on North Yorkshire County Council's traffic webcam.

On average, around 120 vehicles, mostly HGVs and LGVs, fail to make it up Sutton Bank every year and require assistance.

Police also advise avoiding the 160-metre climb entirely in icy and snow conditions.

Vehicles involved caught on the traffic webcam