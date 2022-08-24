Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenic and notoriously steep route through the North York Moors between Helmsley and Thirsk will be shut in both directions from 7am on September 11 until October 2 at 7pm.

Work includes surveying of the entire slope, stabilisation of the southbound hairpin bend to prevent landslips and maintenance of the rock face.

The annual maintenance of Sutton Bank usually takes only a week.

The top of Sutton Bank

North Yorkshire County Council member for highways and transportation Coun Keane Duncan said: “These major works on Sutton Bank will ensure that it remains structurally sound and hopefully reduce the need for longer closures in future.

“Our annual maintenance scheme usually takes a week, so we appreciate the added disruption that the extended timescale will cause. We ask the public for their understanding and co-operation while the work is ongoing.”

Diversion route

For the second consecutive year, the diversion will not follow the caravan route and instead will be:-

Snow on Sutton Bank

- A19 south from Thirsk to York Ring Road

- East along York Ring Road to junction with A64

- North on A64, joining A169 to Pickering, and back onto the A170