A171: Major delays as police close section of road between Whitby and Guisborough after crash
A main route on the Yorkshire coast has been closed by police this afternoon.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a serious crash on the A171 between Whitby and Guisborough.
A section of road near the Jolly Sailor is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, police said.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said:” Please plan your journey accordingly and thank you for your co-operation. Ref 264.”
