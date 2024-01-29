A18 crash, Doncaster: Police name motorcyclist who died after crash involving Skoda in Yorkshire
Alex Anderson was riding his Aprilia Tuono motorbike along High Levels Bank (A18), near Doncaster, when the crash happened with a red Skoda Octavia at around 7.40pm on January 16. The driver of the Skoda, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but Alex was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alex, who is originally from South Wales, had been living and working in the Scunthorpe and Immingham areas of North Lincolnshire for the last 18 months. His family is being supported by specialist police officers.
His family released an image and a tribute to him, saying: “We are devastated by Alex’s death and wish to thank the emergency services and everyone for their support at this time.”
Anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage from the area around the same time, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 885 of January 16.
