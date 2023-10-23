A major Yorkshire road has been closed in both directions since the early hours of the morning.

The A180, at the A1173 junction near Immingham, has been closed while police deal with an “ongoing incident”. The road was closed shortly after 4am this morning (Oct 23).

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Please be aware that the A180 is closed in both directions - within the A1173 junction, near Immingham whilst police deal with ongoing incident.

"Diversion have been put in place by Highways (both ways) via the exit/entry slip roads, to leave/re-join the A180 at the A1173 junction.”

Highways England, which looks after motorways and major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said: “A180 is closed in both directions - within the A1173 junction, near Immingham due to an @Humberbeat led incident.

“Diversion:- (both ways) via the exit/entry slip roads, to leave/re-join the A180 at the A1173 junction. All traffic caught within the closure has been released.”