A180 closure: Major Yorkshire road closed throughout the night due to 'police incident'
The A180, at the A1173 junction near Immingham, has been closed while police deal with an “ongoing incident”. The road was closed shortly after 4am this morning (Oct 23).
A statement from Humberside Police said: “Please be aware that the A180 is closed in both directions - within the A1173 junction, near Immingham whilst police deal with ongoing incident.
"Diversion have been put in place by Highways (both ways) via the exit/entry slip roads, to leave/re-join the A180 at the A1173 junction.”
Humberside Police have been contacted for more information.