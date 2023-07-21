Humberside Police have confirmed that a lorry driver has been seriously injured following a collision near Immingham Docks.

The force said: “It is reported at around 4.50pm that an articulated lorry was travelling eastbound along the A180 between Barnetby Top and Immingham, A1173 when it collided with a stationary articulated lorry which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the broken down lorry was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries which are thought to be life threatening at this time.

“The driver of the second lorry was also taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. The road was closed to allow emergency services to work safely and was re-opened shortly before 9am this morning (Friday 21 July).

A180 at Barnetby