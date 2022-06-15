National Highways said the serious collision happened on the A19 between junctions for the A174 for Thornaby and the A172 for Ingleby Arncliffe.
North Yorkshire Police is at the scene carrying out investigation work. The road was closed shortly after noon, and there are queues of around a mile.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays following the closure of the southbound carriageway.
National Highways said: "The A19 in North Yorkshire is closed southbound between the A174 (Thornaby) and A172 (Ingleby Arncliffe), due to a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle.
"North Yorkshire Police are carrying out collision investigation work. Once complete, vehicle recovery and collision clear-up work cam begin."
A diversion route has been put in place:
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the A19 southbound and join the A174
Exit the A174 at Marton and turn right on to the A172 at the signalised junction
Continue on the A172 and rejoin the A19 at Cleveland Tontine