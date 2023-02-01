A19 closure: Road shut near Cleveland Tontine in North Yorkshire due to serious lorry crash

The A19 is closed in North Yorkshire and will be shut for several hours after a lorry crashed this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious HGV collision on the southbound carriageway of the A19 about one mile from the Osmotherley junction.

“The southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Highways England also had to close the nearby northbound carriage while they cleared mattresses and other debris from the road after a skip wagon shed its load having travelled on the A684 via Ellerbeck. The northbound carriageway reopened at 12.25pm.

A19 North Yorkshire

“Both incidents were reported at around 10.30am today (Wednesday 1 February 2023).

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

“Please quote reference NYP-01022023-0142 when providing details.”

National Highways said: “The southbound A19 will remain closed for several hours between A172 (Cleveland Tontine) and A684 for investigation work.”