The A19 in North Yorkshire was closed for several hours on Tuesday (Apr 2) following the crash, which happened at around 3.30pm to the east of Northallerton, near Kirkby Sigston.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, with one man still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff all attended the scene following the crash between a blue Skoda Fabia, a dark blue Skoda Octavia, a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Volkswagen Golf.

