A19 crash: Six people taken to hospital after four-car crash on major Yorkshire road
The A19 in North Yorkshire was closed for several hours on Tuesday (Apr 2) following the crash, which happened at around 3.30pm to the east of Northallerton, near Kirkby Sigston.
Six people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, with one man still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police, fire crews and ambulance staff all attended the scene following the crash between a blue Skoda Fabia, a dark blue Skoda Octavia, a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Volkswagen Golf.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 12240057420. Anyone with footage can email it to [email protected] with the reference number in the subject line.