A19 road closure near A684 at Osmotherley as police respond to crash

A road closure has been put in place on the A19 in North Yorkshire to allow emergency responses to work at the scene of a crash.

North Yorkshire Police said it had shut the road just north of the A684, near to Osmotherley, because of debris and to allow work to take place.

Both lanes were initially closed, but the southbound carriageway has now been reopened to traffic.

A diversion has been put in place via the A684 until the northbound carriageway can be reopened.

The force has urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.

Police have closed the A19 near Osmotherley as they work at the scene of a crash. Picture: Google

