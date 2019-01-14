A19 road closure near A684 at Osmotherley as police respond to crash

A road closure has been put in place on the A19 in North Yorkshire to allow emergency responses to work at the scene of a crash.
North Yorkshire Police said it had shut the road just north of the A684, near to Osmotherley, because of debris and to allow work to take place.
Also in news: Warning over impact on schools amidst rising budget pressures
Both lanes were initially closed, but the southbound carriageway has now been reopened to traffic.
A diversion has been put in place via the A684 until the northbound carriageway can be reopened.
The force has urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.
Also in news: Why this giant war horse sculpture is a fitting tribute to one Yorkshire town’s past