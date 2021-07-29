The A19 has been closed by police due to a serious crash for the second day in a row

The A19 was closed for most of the morning yesterday (Jul 28) following a serious crash near Thimbelby in which one man died.

And a second crash happened this morning (Jul 29) just three miles away from where the road was closed for almost 12 hours following yesterday's crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England confirmed the road is closed northbound between the A684 at Ellerbeck to the A172 at Cleveland Tontine due to what it described as a 'serious collision'.

North Yorkshire Police are on the scene alongside North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, North East Ambulance Service and Highways England workers.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journeys. A diversion route has been set out by Highways England;

- Exit at the Ellerbeck junction with the A684

- Follow the A684 west to Northallerton

- In Northallerton turn on to Friarage Street and then turn on to the A167 High Street

- Remain on the A167 north out of Northallerton and continue to Entercommon

- Turn right on to the B1264 in Entercommon and head east

- Remain on the B1264 towards Egglescliffe

- At Yarm turn right on to the A167 and head south

- Re-join the A19 northbound near Crathorne