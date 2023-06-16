A major junction between a motorway and an A-road in Yorkshire has been closed for most of the night due to a serious crash.

Part of the A1(M) is closed near to junction 44 for the A64 due to the serious crash. The incident happened at 12.30am this morning (Jun 16) and police have said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area. It said: “Please avoid the A64 and the A1(M) at junction 44 (Bramham) - roads are closed following a collision at about 12.30am. Closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and some major roads in Yorkshire, said: “A serious collision occurred in the early hours of this morning resulted in the full closure of the A1(M) at J44. Northbound traffic is being diverted up and over the junction via the exit and entry slip roads. Southbound traffic is being filtered onto the eastbound A64 to turn at Headley Bar and return to re-join the A1(M) southbound.

The A1(M) has been closed heading southbound