The A1(M) in North Yorkshire is closed between Boroughbridge and Wetherby due to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

National Highways said: “Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1(M) has been closed following a three-vehicle collision. The northbound carriageway has been closed between junctions 46 and 48 and emergency services are at the scene following the collision that happened at 2.39pm on Friday 7 July.

"There are around 30 minutes of delays on the approach to junction 46 while trapped traffic between junctions 47 and 48 are being released.

"A diversion route is in place advising drivers to leave the A1(M) at J46 and take the first exit onto the B6164.”

A1(M)A1(M)
A1(M)
