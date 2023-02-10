A major motorway in North Yorkshire is closed after a lorry overturned.

The A1(M) is closed in both directions between junction 51 for Leeming Bar and junction 52 for Catterick. North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are all attending the incident, alongside National Highways.

A statement from the agency, which looks after major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said: “The collision occurred shortly after 7am this morning. A low loader carrying machinery has crossed over the carriageway, overturned and come to rest on its side. There is a significant amount of debris across both carriageways.

“North Yorkshire Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. The closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time today.”

The A1(M) at Leeming Bar

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on northbound road signs:

Exit the A1M at J51 and take the A6055

Continue for approx. 6 miles on the A6055

Rejoin the A1M at J52

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on southbound road signs:

