Emergency services are attending the scene of a “multi-vehicle collision” on the motorway at junction 45 near Wetherby.
A statement from National Highways, which runs all major roads and motorways in Yorkshire, said: “The #A1M in #WestYorkshire remains closed northbound within J45 (#Wetherby) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.
“Traffic has now also been stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow an Air Ambulance to land. This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time.
"The southbound carriageway is also currently closed between J46 and J45 whilst an Air Ambulance is on scene. There's a 35 minute delay in both directions.”
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Emergency services respond to A1(M) crash near Wetherby
Traffic is queuing for eight miles on the approach to the crash scene, with National Highways reporting delays of 60 minutes. The northbound carriageway remains closed near Wetherby, with traffic being diverted by the exit & entry slip roads at the junction 45 roundabout.
The air ambulance has now taken off, allowing traffic officers to reopen the southbound carriageway between junctions 45 and 46. There’s still a 50-minute delay for vehicles heading in that direction though.
The northbound carriageway remains closed, with 45 minute delays for traffic heading towards the exit at junction 45 (Wetherby). National Highways has previously warned that the closure could remain in place for some time and drivers are being urged to plan alternative routes.
West Yorkshire Police have issued an initial statement as the response to the collision continues:
Road closures have been put in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A1(M) following a collision involving three vehicles on the northbound carriageway at junction 45.
Police were called shortly after 9.30am this morning. Emergency services are at the scene.
Drivers are being urged to consider alternative routes as delays of 60 minutes for southbound traffic and 45 minutes for northbound traffic are reported. The queues are now stretching as far south as juntion 42 (Leeds/Selby) and as far north as junction 49 (Thirsk/Teesside).
In its latest update, National Highways said:
The A1(M) in West Yorkshire remains closed northbound within J45 (Wetherby) and southbound between J46 and J45 due to a serious collision. There’s now a 60 minute delay southbound and 45 minutes northbound. Please consider alternative routes if you can.
Here’s how things are looking according to the live maps on the Traffic England website:
National Highways is warning drivers about 35 minute delays on the A1(M) in both directions. It’s due to the serious multi-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway near junction 45 at Wetherby.
The southbound carriageway is also currently closed between junciton 46 and junction 45 while an air ambulance is on the scene.
Traffic on the southbound carriageway has also been stopped to allow an air ambulance to land.
Highways England is reporting that the collision is a serious one involving a number of vehicles. It says the incident is likely to be ongoing for some time.
National Highways has issued this update:
The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is now CLOSED northbound within J45 (Wetherby) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the roundabout. There’s two miles of congestion on approach.
National Highways says emergency services and traffic officers are en-route to a collision on the A1(M) northbound in West Yorkshire. The crash has happened at at junction 45 near Wetherby.
Delays are said to be building on the approach to the scene. Further updates are expected shortly.