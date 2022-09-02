Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed heading north between junction 42 for South Milford (Leeds) and junction 43 Hook Moor Interchange.

National Highways said: “The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J42 and J43 due to a road traffic collision resulting in debris and a large oil spillage.”

The crash and clean up is expected to cause delays on the motorway for some time.

The agency released details of a diversion route for drivers who still need to travel.

It said: “Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs.”

- Exit the A1(M) then at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A63 and proceed approximately 500 yards to the next roundabout.

- At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 1.5 miles to the next roundabout.

- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A656 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the next roundabout.

- At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the M1 northbound at J47 and proceed for approximately 1 mile.

- Re-join the A1(M) at J43.