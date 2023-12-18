The A1(M) has been closed in both directions between junction 50 for Ripon and junction 51 for Leeming Bar. Police were called to deal with a single-vehicle collision on the motorway at around 11am today (Dec 18).

The road was first closed heading northbound, but the southbound carriageway was closed a short time later. It is not known how long the road is expected to be closed for.

A statement from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1(M) is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle collision.

A1(M) at Leeming Bar

