A1(M) closure: Major Yorkshire motorway closed in both directions due to crash
The A1(M) has been closed in both directions between junction 50 for Ripon and junction 51 for Leeming Bar. Police were called to deal with a single-vehicle collision on the motorway at around 11am today (Dec 18).
The road was first closed heading northbound, but the southbound carriageway was closed a short time later. It is not known how long the road is expected to be closed for.
A statement from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1(M) is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle collision.
“The northbound carriageway between junctions 50 (Ripon) and 51 (Leeming Bar) was closed following the incident at around 11am today. The southbound carriageway was also closed shortly afterwards.
“Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 10 to 15 minutes in both directions. There are two miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway and one mile on the southbound carriageway.”
