A section of the A1(M) will be closed tonight after a lorry crashed down an embankment.

The HGV crashed down the bank at around 8.45am today (May 2) close to junction 47 for Allerton Park interchange. National Highways said the motorway will be closed from 8pm to allow for the lorry to be recovered, and to minimise disruption to traffic.

A statement said: “A section of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire will be closed tonight (2 May) to allow for the recovery of an HGV that left the carriageway this morning. The HGV left the road close to junction 47 of the A1(M) northbound at around 8.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lanes one and two, out of three, as well as the northbound entry slip, will have to be closed to traffic for the vehicle to be recovered and removed.”