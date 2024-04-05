Emergency services have been at the scene after reports of a lorry exploding into flames on the motorway between Blyth and the M18 intersection. Footage shows lengthy tailbacks and huge plumes of smoke from the stricken vehicle following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 7.15am this morning.

Video shows an articulated lorry going up in flames at the side of the road.

A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire said: “The A1M is closed in both directions between J34 at Blyth and J35 at Wadworth J35 due to a lorry fire. Emergency services including fire and rescue are in attendance.”

The A1 has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire this morning.

In an update, shortly after 9am, National Highways Yorkshire added: “The fire is intense and info from scene indicates this closure will be protracted.”