Police have confirmed details of the crash which has closed the A1(M) in Yorkshire most of the day.

The motorway has been closed heading in both directions at junction 44 since around 12.30am this morning (Jun 16) following what was described as a ‘serious incident’. North Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the car had crashed off the A64 onto the A1(M) below and crashed with a lorry.

A statement from the force said: “At about 12.30am today (June 16) a Volkswagen Golf travelling on the A64 near Bramham left the road and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A1(M). A North Yorkshire Police vehicle was pursuing the car shortly before the collision. The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following serious injury involving police involvement.”

Drivers are being warned of a closure on the A1M at Bramham Interchange that also affects the A64. Picture: Google

National Highways, which looks after major roads across Yorkshire, said: “A serious collision occurred in the early hours of this morning resulted in the full closure of the A1(M) at J44. Northbound traffic is being diverted up and over the junction via the exit and entry slip roads.

“The southbound carriageway has now reopened (as of 12.08) following the completion of Police collision investigations and clear up operation. Preparations are now underway to reopen the northbound carriageway.

“There are currently severe delays adding at least 90 minutes to normal journey times and approximately 6 miles of congestion approaching J44 in both directions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad