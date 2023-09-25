Drivers in West Yorkshire have been warned of overnight closures on a West Yorkshire motorway this week.

The closures will take place on the A1(M) for resurfacing, repairs and cleaning set to get underway.

The motorway will be closed southbound between junctions 43 (Hook Moor) and 41 (Holmfield) will be closed overnight on Thursday (Sep 28) and Friday Sep (Sep 29). The road closure will take place so National Highways can resurface the link road connecting the A1(M) southbound to the M62 westbound at junction 32 (Glasshoughton).

The workers will also carry out central reserve drainage jetting and sweeping, structural inspections, carriageway repairs and general maintenance, as well as replacing road studs. Overnight closures will be in place on both nights between 8pm and 6am.

The A1(M) will be closed overnight

Diversions will be in place. Those travelling on the A1(M) southbound will be diverted onto the M1 southbound. Traffic will remain on the M1 to junction 42 (Lofthouse) before being directed onto the M62 eastbound towards 32A, where they will rejoin the A1(M).

During the closure of the A1(M) southbound entry slip at junction 42 (Selby Fork), drivers will be diverted via the A63 westbound and then onto the A656 before joining the M1 southbound at junction 47. They are then advised to remain on the M1 to junction 42 (Lofthouse). Traffic will then be sent onto the M62 eastbound to meet the A1(M) at junction 32A.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “These improvements will create much better journeys for people travelling on this section of the A1(M). However, we appreciate the overnight closures may create delays for drivers along this route.

