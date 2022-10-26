LiveA1(M) crash: Multi-vehicle collision causes lane closure and traffic delay near Leeds
A crash involving multiple vehicles on the A1(M) has led to a lane closure and caused traffic near Leeds.
Scroll down for live updates.
A1(M) crash and traffic updates
Recovery and clean up complete
Recovery and clean up has been completed, although there is still congestion.
Recovery on the scene
National Highways have confirmed recovery are on the scene and a clean up is being completed.
Confirmation of lane closure
Page 1 of 1