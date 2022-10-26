News you can trust since 1754
LiveA1(M) crash: Multi-vehicle collision causes lane closure and traffic delay near Leeds

A crash involving multiple vehicles on the A1(M) has led to a lane closure and caused traffic near Leeds.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 10:02am

Congestion is building up to J37. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

A1(M) crash and traffic updates

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 10:20

Recovery and clean up complete

Recovery and clean up has been completed, although there is still congestion.

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 10:04

Recovery on the scene

National Highways have confirmed recovery are on the scene and a clean up is being completed.

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 08:49

Confirmation of lane closure

Leeds