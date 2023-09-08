A1(M) traffic: Drivers told to expect delays after offal spillage causes lane closures on Yorkshire motorway
National Highways, the agency which looks after major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said the incident happened at around 10pm last night (Sep 7) on the A1(M) between junctions 53 (Scotch Corner) and 52 (Catterick Central).
Anyone planning on travelling in the area tonight is advised to check the route before setting off.
A statement said: “Two of three lanes are expected to remain closed into today’s peak traffic period following an offal spillage which happened at around 10pm last night. While traffic is able to pass the scene in lane three, delays are currently at around 30 minutes on the southbound carriageway and are expected to build through the afternoon peak.
“Specialist contractors worked through last night and today to clear the spillage. Resurfacing work has been taking place on the road throughout this afternoon and is still ongoing.”