Drivers have been told to expect delays on a major Yorkshire motorway this evening (Sep 8) after offal was spilled across the carriageway.

National Highways, the agency which looks after major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said the incident happened at around 10pm last night (Sep 7) on the A1(M) between junctions 53 (Scotch Corner) and 52 (Catterick Central).

Anyone planning on travelling in the area tonight is advised to check the route before setting off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: “Two of three lanes are expected to remain closed into today’s peak traffic period following an offal spillage which happened at around 10pm last night. While traffic is able to pass the scene in lane three, delays are currently at around 30 minutes on the southbound carriageway and are expected to build through the afternoon peak.