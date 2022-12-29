There are long delays forming on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire following a crash which involved eight vehicles.

North Yorkshire Police is on the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 48 and 49, near Dishforth. The force has warned drivers to avoid the area.

A statement said: “We're at the scene of a collision on the A1(M) between junctions 48 and 49 (Dishforth). It's on the southbound carriageway - please avoid the area, as there will be long delays while the emergency services work.”

National Highways said traffic within the closure will be released from the rear of the queue.

The A1(M) at Dishforth

A spokeswoman for the agency said: “Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised of delays as the A1M is closed southbound between junctions 49 (Dishforth) and 48 (Boroughbridge). This follows a collision involving eight vehicles. National Highways was alerted to the incident at 11.57am.

“Emergency services have been called to the scene. There is also a full closure in place at the A168 approach to junction 49. The northbound carriageway is currently open. There are currently delays of around 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway, with around five miles of congestion. Traffic trapped at the scene is being released.”

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers asked to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

From the A1:

Exit A1 at J49.

At the junction turn left onto the A168 and continue for approximately 300 yards.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge) and proceed for approximately 100 yards.

At roundabout take 2nd exit onto the A168 and proceed for 3 miles.

At the next roundabout take 2nd exit onto the A168 and continue for 2 miles then at next roundabout stay on A68 for 1 mile.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to re-join the A1M.

From the A168:

Exit the A168 then at roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 and proceed for 3 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit and proceed along the A168 for 2 miles.

At next roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 and proceed for 1 mile.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to re-join the A1M south.

4PM UPDATE

Two lanes of three remain closed on the A1M southbound in North Yorkshire between J49 (Dishforth) and J48 (Boroughbridge) whilst recovery is ongoing following the crash.