The A1(M) has been closed heading south due to a crash involving a car, National Highways has said.

The motorway is closed between junction 36 and junction 35 near Doncaster due to the crash. South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are both at the scene.

National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire, said there are delays of around an hour minutes and congestion stretching back for four miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement by National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 30 minutes and approximately 2 miles of congestion on approach to the closure at J36. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The A1(M) has been closed heading southbound

A diversion has been put in place, as below:

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol

Exit at J36 and take the 1st exit onto the A630. Continue for approx. 2 miles towards the A630/A18 roundabout.

Take the first exit onto the A18 and proceed to the A18/A6182 roundabout.

Take the first exit onto the A6182 and continue to the junction with M18 J3.