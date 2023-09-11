A1(M) traffic: Long delays on Yorkshire motorway after car crash closes southbound carriageway
The motorway is closed between junction 36 and junction 35 near Doncaster due to the crash. South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are both at the scene.
National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire, said there are delays of around an hour minutes and congestion stretching back for four miles.
A statement by National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 30 minutes and approximately 2 miles of congestion on approach to the closure at J36. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
A diversion has been put in place, as below:
Traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol
Exit at J36 and take the 1st exit onto the A630. Continue for approx. 2 miles towards the A630/A18 roundabout.
Take the first exit onto the A18 and proceed to the A18/A6182 roundabout.
Take the first exit onto the A6182 and continue to the junction with M18 J3.
Join the M18 southbound and continue to J2 where you can continue your journey on A1M southbound.