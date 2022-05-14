A1(M) traffic: Three lanes of Yorkshire motorway closed due to 'multi-vehicle collision'

Three lanes of a Yorkshire motorway have been closed following a crash.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 10:34 am
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 10:37 am

The A1(M) heading northbound between the M1 junction 47 and the A1(M) junction 44 have been closed due to a crash.

National Highways: Yorkshire said there had been a 'multi-vehicle' collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Emergency services and traffic officers are at the scene. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for any journeys.

Three lanes of the A1(M) are closed in Yorkshire

The crash happened at around 9.30am.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "There are currently 3 lanes of (4) closed on the #A1M north between the #M1 J47 and #A1M J44 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are at scene along with #TrafficOfficers who are assisting with traffic management. Please allow extra time for your journey."

YorkshireMotoristsEmergency services