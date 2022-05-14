The A1(M) heading northbound between the M1 junction 47 and the A1(M) junction 44 have been closed due to a crash.

National Highways: Yorkshire said there had been a 'multi-vehicle' collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services and traffic officers are at the scene. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for any journeys.

Three lanes of the A1(M) are closed in Yorkshire

The crash happened at around 9.30am.