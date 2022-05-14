The A1(M) heading northbound between the M1 junction 47 and the A1(M) junction 44 have been closed due to a crash.
National Highways: Yorkshire said there had been a 'multi-vehicle' collision.
Emergency services and traffic officers are at the scene. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for any journeys.
The crash happened at around 9.30am.
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "There are currently 3 lanes of (4) closed on the #A1M north between the #M1 J47 and #A1M J44 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are at scene along with #TrafficOfficers who are assisting with traffic management. Please allow extra time for your journey."