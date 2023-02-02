A1(M) Yorkshire closures: Road to be shut until Friday 6am after hazardous spillage and tanker crash

The A1(M) will be closed for another full night in Yorkshire after a tanker crashed and spilled its hazardous load near Ferrybridge on Wednesday morning.

National Highways said: “Drivers are advised that closures are expected to remain in place on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire throughout this afternoon and into tonight for a complex recovery and clean-up operation.

“This follows an incident at around 7.40am yesterday (1 February), when an HGV carrying a hazardous substance collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways. The driver was taken to hospital.

“The northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), with the southbound stretch closed between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfield).

Clean-up work underway

“A specialist team is now working to clean up the site, and an environmental specialist is due to assess the scene this afternoon. Emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work will be carried out when all the material has been removed. Clean-up and recovery is expected to continue tonight

“National Highways is working to complete this operation as safely as possible. However, due to the complexity of the job, the road will remain closed through today’s peak travel period and into the night. National Highways aims to reopen lanes in both directions by 6am tomorrow (3 February).

Diversions

Southbound drivers are being diverted off the A1(M) onto the M1 southbound and advised to continue to the M1 junction 42 (Lofthouse). Drivers should then exit the M1 at junction 42 and at the roundabout take the first exit onto the M62 eastbound. They may then travel eastbound on the M62 to junction 32A (Holmfield) before rejoining the A1M southbound.

Northbound drivers should exit the A1 at junction 40 and, at junction 33 of the M62 (Ferrybridge), take the first exit onto the M62 westbound. Follow the M62 to junction 29 (Lofthouse) and exit the M62. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the M1 northbound. Continue on the M1 northbound back to the A1M northbound and rejoin the A1(M).