The new route will replace Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton, which has undergone numerous closures for safety reasons.
The £68million scheme will be funded by both the government and North Yorkshire County Council.
Roads minister Richard Holden said: "Making journeys safer, faster and more reliable for motorists to reduce travel times and help grow the economy is vital.
"The new route at Kex Gill will benefit businesses across the north and towns and villages nearby by boosting economic growth, enhancing connectivity and putting an end to disruptive road closures.
"Investing in projects like this to provide long-term improvements shows how the government is committed to levelling up transport links with long-term sustainable solutions.”
The realignment has been described as one of North Yorkshire’s ‘most ambitious ever’ highways projects and work will begin this year ahead of a projected 2025 opening date.