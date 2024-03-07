The road, which is a vital route between Harrogate, Skipton and into the Dales, closed suddenly on February 2 after a crack appeared in the road.

It’s led to a lengthy diversion route for motorists through Ilkley which will now continue for at least the next few weeks.

Cllr Richard Foster (Conservative, Wharefedale) provided the update at a meeting of Skipton and Ripon councillors this morning.

A59 Kex Gill

Cllr Foster said there had been a new “slippage” on the hill that needs repairing with contractors now on site.

He added works are still ongoing around Blubberhouses due to the previously found crack. He blamed wet weather for the delays.

He said: “There are lot of affected businesses coming forward and the council is doing what it can and is letting people through when it can.”

The section of the A59 is prone to landslips and last year work began on a major £68.9m realignment of the road. However, the council has insisted that the closure is not related to these works.

Conservative council leader Carl Les, who was observing the meeting, said: “It shows the good decision we took to bypass Kex Gill”.