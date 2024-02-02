A59 Kex Gill: Landslip-prone Yorkshire road closed again just weeks after re-opening due to 'further movement'

The section of the key route between Skipton, Harrogate and York only re-opened in mid-November after a five-week closure for repair work.

It has suffered from numerous landslips over the years and North Yorkshire Council are proceeding with plans for a realignment scheme.

The council said: “The A59 at Kex Gill, between Skipton and Blubberhouses near Harrogate, will close at 6.30pm tonight (Friday, February 2) to ensure the safety of all road users.

"After a crack appeared in the verge last week, North Yorkshire Council’s highways team installed two-way traffic lights to keep vehicles away from that side of the road for safety reasons and to prevent further movement.

"Since then, engineers have been carrying out investigations, monitoring the area and considering the most effective repair scheme. However, there has been further movement of the road caused by poor weather conditions and heavy rain in recent weeks. A decision has been made to fully close the A59 at Kex Gill for the safety of the travelling public.