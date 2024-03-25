A59 Skipton: Busy Yorkshire road to be closed 'for several hours' due to serious crash
North Yorkshire Police said the A59, near Skipton, is set to be closed ‘for several hours’ due to the serious crash.
The road is currently closed between the roundabout for the A59/A629/A65 and the junction just next to it for the A6069 and A59. The A59 is also inaccessible from Gargrave, the force said. A diversion is in place but HGVs above 14.9ft cannot drive up the A682 from Hellisfield to Gisburn due to a height restriction on a bridge.
A statemet from North Yorkshire Police said: “The A59 just outside Skipton on the Broughton side is closed due to a serious collision. There is no vehicle access between the roundabout of the A59/A629/A65 and the junction just next to that for the A6069/A59 .
“The A59 won't be able to be accessible from Gargrave (on Gargrave Road). Please note that HGV above 14.9ft cannot drive up the A682 Hellifield to Gisburn as there is a height restriction on the bridge there.
“The road may need to stay closed for several hours, so please find other routes and we will aim to keep you updated when it reopens.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.