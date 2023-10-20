All Sections
A59 traffic: Major Yorkshire road closed due to 'serious' crash with drivers advised to find different route

A major road in Yorkshire has been closed by police due to a ‘serious’ crash.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:44 BST

The A59 in North Yorkshire has been closed at Kettlesing Head, between Harrogate and Skipton, due to the crash. The road is expected to be closed for some time, and drivers are being urged to find a different route.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 5am.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We're currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton.

The A59 has been closed following a crash between Harrogate and SkiptonThe A59 has been closed following a crash between Harrogate and Skipton
The A59 has been closed following a crash between Harrogate and Skipton
"The road is currently closed at Kettlesing Head. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”

The force has been contacted for more information.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number NYP-20102023-0050.

