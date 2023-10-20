A major road in Yorkshire has been closed by police due to a ‘serious’ crash.

The A59 in North Yorkshire has been closed at Kettlesing Head, between Harrogate and Skipton, due to the crash. The road is expected to be closed for some time, and drivers are being urged to find a different route.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 5am.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We're currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A59 has been closed following a crash between Harrogate and Skipton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road is currently closed at Kettlesing Head. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”

The force has been contacted for more information.