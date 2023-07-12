Show organisers said: “We have been advised of a serious road traffic collision at Harewood Bridge on the A61. The road is currently closed and we suggest that visitors seek an alternative route home.”
Police have been contacted for further details.
Harewood Bridge, which is due to close for the month of August for maintenance work, is where Shipley taxi driver Mohammed Miah, 45, died in a collision with another car in the early hours of June 18.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Bondgate/Harrogate Road, Harewood, Leeds, shortly before 2pm today
"Officers are currently at the scene where two occupants from the vehicles are reported to have suffered injuries. The road is currently closed pending the vehicles being recovered.”