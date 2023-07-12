All Sections
A61 collision: Great Yorkshire Show traffic chaos after serious collision at Harewood Bridge between Harrogate and Leeds

Great Yorkshire Show visitors have been warned to divert if they are returning to Leeds after a serious collision on the A61.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Show organisers said: “We have been advised of a serious road traffic collision at Harewood Bridge on the A61. The road is currently closed and we suggest that visitors seek an alternative route home.”

Police have been contacted for further details.

Harewood Bridge, which is due to close for the month of August for maintenance work, is where Shipley taxi driver Mohammed Miah, 45, died in a collision with another car in the early hours of June 18.

Harewood BridgeHarewood Bridge
Harewood Bridge
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Bondgate/Harrogate Road, Harewood, Leeds, shortly before 2pm today

"Officers are currently at the scene where two occupants from the vehicles are reported to have suffered injuries. The road is currently closed pending the vehicles being recovered.”

