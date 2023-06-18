The road has been shut between the Otley Road and Swindon Lane junctions and all traffic has been diverted.
The 36 bus service will be diverting via Pool and Arthington, missing out stops at Walton Head Road, Rigton Lane End, Kirkby Overblow Lane End, Dunkeswick Lane End, Harewood Bridge and Harewood Bar in the Harrogate direction.
West Yorkshire Police have not yet provided details of the collision.
The Grade II-listed bridge was built in 1719 and later this summer will close for around a month for maintenance work.