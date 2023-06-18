All Sections
A61 Harewood Bridge: Grade II-listed 18th-century bridge between Leeds and Harrogate closed due to serious collision

Harewood Bridge on the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate has been closed due to a serious collision.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

The road has been shut between the Otley Road and Swindon Lane junctions and all traffic has been diverted.

The 36 bus service will be diverting via Pool and Arthington, missing out stops at Walton Head Road, Rigton Lane End, Kirkby Overblow Lane End, Dunkeswick Lane End, Harewood Bridge and Harewood Bar in the Harrogate direction.

West Yorkshire Police have not yet provided details of the collision.

Harewood BridgeHarewood Bridge
The Grade II-listed bridge was built in 1719 and later this summer will close for around a month for maintenance work.

Related topics:LeedsHarrogate