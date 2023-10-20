Police in Yorkshire are dealing with a ‘major collision’ on a busy road this morning (Oct 20).

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the A6136 at Longwood Bank, near Richmond. The road has been closed around the junctions with Holly Hill and Sandbeck. Drivers have been told to avoid the area and plan a different route if possible.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a major collision on the A6136 at Longwood Bank, Richmond

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The road is closed around the Holly Hill Junction and Sandbeck Junction with diversions in in place. Motorists are advised to please follow an alternative route.”

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.