A6136 Longwood Bank crash: Police dealing with 'major collision' on busy road in North Yorkshire
Police in Yorkshire are dealing with a ‘major collision’ on a busy road this morning (Oct 20).
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the A6136 at Longwood Bank, near Richmond. The road has been closed around the junctions with Holly Hill and Sandbeck. Drivers have been told to avoid the area and plan a different route if possible.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a major collision on the A6136 at Longwood Bank, Richmond
“The road is closed around the Holly Hill Junction and Sandbeck Junction with diversions in in place. Motorists are advised to please follow an alternative route.”
North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of October 20.