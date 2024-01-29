A616 closure: South Yorkshire stretch closing overnight for weather station upgrade
Work will be carried out on the weather station near Dark Lane, in South Yorkshire, from tonight (Jan 29) for essential maintenance, National Highways has confirmed.
To allow this work to be carried out safely, National Highways will close the A616 to through traffic between Flouch Roundabout and Fox Valley Roundabout overnight between 8 pm and 6 am on:
- Monday, January 29 to Thursday, February 1 – four nights
This closure will be repeated at later dates, but only for one night:
- Tuesday, February 27 – one night
- Tuesday, March 19 – one night
A fully signed diversion will be in place while the work is carried out and National Highways may need an additional closure to remove the traffic management later.
There are a small number of properties within the closure area and instructions have been sent by post, access will be maintained with operatives on-site during closures.
Drivers planning to travel in this area during these times are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.
