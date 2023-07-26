A63 and M62 overnight closures: Drivers in Yorkshire warned amid lighting upgrades and survey work

Drivers in East Yorkshire have been warned of upcoming overnight closures on the A63 and M62 for lighting upgrades and survey work.

National Highways is carrying out upgrades on the A63 between North Cave and Western Interchange (North Ferriby, Humber Bridge).

National Highways is now carrying out the lighting replacements along with survey work overnight along sections of the route.

This work is taking place ahead of improvements to the verges and central barrier, expected to begin in autumn.

To carry this out safely, closures will be in place between junction 37 of the M62 and the A63 at Western Interchange (North Ferriby, Humber Bridge) until Friday 18 August.

The planned closures on the M62 are designed to minimise disruption to residents by directing traffic away from the area around junction 38 at North Cave.

National Highways Project Manager Jennifer Theaker said: “This work will improve safety and reduce the need for future maintenance on this section of the route.

"The switch to LED lighting will also be better for the environment with less light pollution and reduced running costs.”

Junction 37 (Howden) is open as usual.

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night during July, then between 9pm and 6am in August, Highways Yorkshire said.

When working in the central reservation area, there will be lane closures in the opposite direction for short distances, with reduced speed limits in place.

A fully signed diversion is in place, taking into account motorway traffic including HGVs and height and weight restrictions in local villages and towns.

Westbound motorway traffic - leaving the A63 at Western Interchange (North Ferriby, Humber Bridge) onto the A614 re-joining the M62 at Howden.

Westbound local traffic for Welton, Melton and South Cave (not suitable for HGVs) leaving the A63 at Western Interchange (North Ferriby, Humber Bridge) onto the A614, exiting onto Sancton Road at Market Weighton onto the A1034 and other local routes.

Eastbound and Eastbound local traffic - will use the same routes as above but in reverse.

People planning to travel in this area during the closures are advised to follow the signposted diversions and allow more time to reach their destinations.

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]