The A63 at South Cave in East Yorkshire has been closed heading westbound and eastbound. National Highways, which manages motorways and major roads across the county, said the road has been closed between the A15 junction for Hull and the A1034 junction for South Cave.

A statement from National Highways said: “Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes. Humberside Police are in attendance.” A diversion has been put in place, and drivers have now been advised to avoid the area if possible.

Exit the A63 at the Western Interchange Junction At the junction, turn left onto A15 and proceed along this road forapproximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A164. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A164 and proceed along this road for approximately 7 miles to the junction for the A1079. At the junction, turn left onto the onslip road and merge with the A1079 and proceed along this road for approximately 10 miles to the roundabout with the A1034. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A1034 and proceed alongthis road for approximately 7 miles to the junction with the A63 At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin A63 Westbound.