A major A-road in East Yorkshire is expected to be closed for most of the morning following a serious crash.

Humberside Police have closed the A63 heading westbound between the A15/A1105 near Melton and the A1034 near North Ferriby. National Highways, which manages the major roads across Yorkshire, has said the road is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

A statement from National Highways said: “Emergency services including Humberside Police are currently in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. Due to the severity of the incident, it is expected the closure will remain in place into the morning period.”

Humberside Police said: “Please be advised that the westbound carriageway of the A63 from the Melton Interchange will be closed for a considerable amount of time due to an ongoing incident - please can motorists avoid the area where possible or plan alternative routes.”

A diversion route has been put in place by National Highways. Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit the A63 using the Western Interchange Junction exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

- At the junction, turn left onto the A15 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A164.

- At this roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A164 and proceed to the junction for the exit slip onto the A1079.

- At the junction, turn left onto the entry slip road and merge with the A1079 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A1034.

- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A1034 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A63 (South Cave junction).