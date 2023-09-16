A major road in Yorkshire has been closed overnight due to what is being described as a ‘police-led incident’.

The A63 in East Yorkshire has been closed since around 9pm last night (Sep 15), and is expected to be closed for some time today (Sep 16). The road is closed between the junctions with Boothferry Road and Priory Way near Hessle.

Humberside Police said at 6.30am: “Drivers who are due to be using the A63, please be aware that remains closed on both the east and westbound carriageways, between the turnoffs for Boothferry Road and Priory Way. It is likely to remain closed for some time, so please avoid the area until further notice.”

A statement from National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire, said: “The A63 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A15 (near Hessle) and the A1166 due to a Humberside Police led incident. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the road will remain closed into the morning. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.”

A diversion route has been put in place as follows:

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Driving East, exit the A63 using Western Interchange Junction offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the roundabout with the A1105.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A1079 (Ferensway).

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn right onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1033.

At the junction, turn right onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A63 (Southcoates Roundabout).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to join A1033 Eastbound.

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Driving West, exit the A63 using Mount Pleasant Roundabout Junction offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 700m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn left onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1079.

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 (Ferensway) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A1105.

At the junction, turn right onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A15.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit on onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 800m to the junction for the onslip onto the A63 Westbound.