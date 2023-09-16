A woman has died at the scene of a crash which has closed a major road for most of the day.

The A63 in East Yorkshire, near Hessle, has been closed since around 8.30pm last night (Sep 15) and is expected to be closed in both directions throughout most of the day today (Sep 16) as investigations continue to take place.

Humberside Police has not yet released any information about the woman, or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 8.35pm last night, on a section of the A63 near Hessle. A woman died at the scene, and our thoughts remain with her family at this very difficult time.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision

“The A63 was closed in both directions from North Ferriby/Hessle junction to Livingstone Road/Hessle junction to allow emergency services to attend. It is expected that the road will remain closed for some considerable time while we continue our investigation.”It added: “Please note: Drivers wanting to use Livingstone Road as a cut-through to Woodfield Lane will not be able to do so. The junction of Cliff Road and Redcliff Road is closed, and there is no access to Woodfield Lane. Livingstone Road is still open for anyone wanting to access houses, business and Hessle foreshore, but anyone wanting to use it as cut through will not be able to do. Please follow the diversionary signs in place.”

National Highways, who looks after major roads in Yorkshire, said: “The A63 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A15 (near Hessle) and the A1166 due to a Humberside Police led incident. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. There is currently no estimated time for reopening."

A diversion route has been put in place as follows:

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Driving East, exit the A63 using Western Interchange Junction offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the roundabout with the A1105.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A1079 (Ferensway).

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn right onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1033.

At the junction, turn right onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A63 (Southcoates Roundabout).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to join A1033 Eastbound.

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Driving West, exit the A63 using Mount Pleasant Roundabout Junction offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 700m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn left onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1079.

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 (Ferensway) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A1105.

At the junction, turn right onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A15.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit on onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 800m to the junction for the onslip onto the A63 Westbound.