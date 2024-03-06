A63 crash: 89 year-old driver dies and 77-year-old passenger seriously injured in crash
The crash happened just after 5pm on the A63 on Tuesday March 5.
It involved a red Citroen C1 which is believed to be travelling westbound towards the A1 and a grey Mini Cooper that is believed to be travelling eastbound towards Monk Fryston.
Officers have now confirm that the 89-year-old driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
His 77-year-old passenger was also taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries, police confirmed.
The 30-year-old driver of the Mini was also taken to hospital with injuries but she has since been discharged.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Did you see what happened? Or do you have any dash-cam footage which may have captured something prior to the collision?
“If you have any information, please email our Major Collision Investigation team at [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference number 12240040347 if you have any information.”