A63 crash: 89 year-old driver dies and 77-year-old passenger seriously injured in crash

The crash happened just after 5pm on the A63 on Tuesday March 5.

It involved a red Citroen C1 which is believed to be travelling westbound towards the A1 and a grey Mini Cooper that is believed to be travelling eastbound towards Monk Fryston.

Officers have now confirm that the 89-year-old driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

His 77-year-old passenger was also taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries, police confirmed.

The 30-year-old driver of the Mini was also taken to hospital with injuries but she has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Did you see what happened? Or do you have any dash-cam footage which may have captured something prior to the collision?

