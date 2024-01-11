A63 crash: Elderly woman injured in Yorkshire crash dies in hospital
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to the incident, which happened at around 5.10pm on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton on Monday (Jan 8).
The 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but the force confirmed the woman died in hospital on Tuesday (Jan 9). Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.
The woman was hit by a grey Ford Focus between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close on the A63. A woman who was driving the Ford Focus is assisting police with their investigation.
Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email [email protected] and [email protected], or cr call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 917 or 1674, quoting incident number 12240004573 when passing on information.
