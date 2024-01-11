An elderly woman who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Yorkshire has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to the incident, which happened at around 5.10pm on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton on Monday (Jan 8).

The 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but the force confirmed the woman died in hospital on Tuesday (Jan 9). Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The woman was hit by a grey Ford Focus between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close on the A63. A woman who was driving the Ford Focus is assisting police with their investigation.

