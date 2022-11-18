A man is in hospital in a serious condition after the car he was in crashed into a tree in Yorkshire.

The A63 was closed between North Ferriby and Melton for more than 24 hours following the crash, which happened at around 3.30am. The road eventually reopened at around 10.30am this morning (November 18).

Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A63 at around 3:30am yesterday (November 17). It was reported that a car was in collision with a tree on the westbound carriageway near to the junction at Melton.

The A63 was closed due to a serious crash

