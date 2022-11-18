The A63 was closed between North Ferriby and Melton for more than 24 hours following the crash, which happened at around 3.30am. The road eventually reopened at around 10.30am this morning (November 18).
Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A63 at around 3:30am yesterday (November 17). It was reported that a car was in collision with a tree on the westbound carriageway near to the junction at Melton.
“A man was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries. The road was closed between Melton and South Cave whilst emergency services carried out their duties. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 48 of 17 November.”