A63 fatal crash: Woman in her 50s dies after crash between bus and her Suzuki Swift
North Yorkshire Police were called to the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton at around 2.45pm on Wednesday (Sep 20). The crash involved a bus which was travelling westbound towards Monk Fryston and a red Suzuki Swift which was travelling eastbound towards Hambleton.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 55-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. The A63 was closed for several hours while police investigations took place.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision which occurred near Selby.
“It happened on the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton at approximately 2.45pm on Wednesday 20 September 2023. A bus which was travelling westbound towards Monk Fryston was in collision with a red Suzuki Swift which was travelling eastbound towards Hambleton.
“Sadly, the driver of the Suzuki, a 55-year-old woman died at the scene. The family of the woman have been informed and are now being supported by specially trained officers. The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.
“Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch. If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage of the vehicles involved or the collision itself.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, and ask for Mike Halstead, and anyone with footage can email mike.halstea[email protected], quoting incident number 12230178515.