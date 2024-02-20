The £355m scheme involves building a new split-level junction, with Castle Street passing beneath the Ferensway/Commercial Road axis. Earlier this week, motorists complained of delays after the two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were split around the roadworks, with one lane to the south and one to the north.

According to the latest timescale, both lanes will switch to the north of the new underpass in April. The scheme is then due to be completed in 2025 as planned.

On Monday morning, motorists reported tailbacks all the way to the Humber Bridge. National Highways apologised for the delays and said drivers would take some time to get used to the new layout.

Hull's A63 viewed from the Murdoch Connection bridge

“Variable message” signs have been placed before the Ferensway junction to offer advice to drivers, with those turning into town advised to stay in the left-hand lane. The signs are also designed to direct HGV drivers into allocated lanes, according to National Highways.

Workers are currently building deep walls on either side of the road, which will be lowered to create the underpass. The works involve installing 7,000 “jet group columns” to form a base slab, with tension piles installed beneath this to anchor the structure to the soil.

Such structures are needed because of the proximity of the Humber Estuary, which presents engineers with challenging ground conditions. The scheme, which began in March 2020, is one of the most complex of its kind under construction in the UK, according to the highways agency, and has also involved works to widen the A63 from two to three lanes between Princes Dock Street and Market Place, along with repairs to the Myton Swing Bridge.

National Highways stated: “Over the past six weekends, we have carried out the first phase of the switch, with one lane of traffic moved to the north of Myton Bridge excavation works, with one lane remaining south of the structure.